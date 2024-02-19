NASA seeking applicants for year long simulated Mars experience

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASA is seeking applicants to participate in its next simulated one-year Mars surface mission to help inform the agency's plans for human exploration of the Red Planet.

A four-person volunteer crew will live and work inside a 3D-printed habitat based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.

The mission is a part of NASA's Artemis campaign, which has set out to establish long-term scientific exploration of the moon, land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface, and prepare for human expeditions to mars.

The deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 2, 2024. To learn more about the Mars experience, click here.