Vitalant hosts blood drive in Yuma to help prevent summer shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vitalant is hosting a blood drive in Yuma this week and is urging donors to help prevent a summer shortage by giving.

Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest non-profit blood healthcare organizations.

They say that blood donations dip in the summer months because a lot of people are on vacation and schools are on break.

All blood types are critically needed, but especially type-o.

Additionally, people who donate before September 6th will be entered for a chance to win a new 2024 Volkswagen Jetta.

"We can save lives for car accidents, operations, and different things that people need blood for we're in short supply… Here I am, I just gave blood guys!" says Lynne Pancrazi, a local blood don

The blood drive will be in Yuma from now through Saturday, July 13th.

