Arizona doctors allowed to perform abortions in California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) signed a bill into law to temporarily allow Arizona abortion providers to perform abortions in California.

Arizona currently has a 15-week abortion ban that runs through September 26 and this new law is Governor Newsom’s response to it.

However, Representative Tim Dunn (R-Arizona) doesn't believe this law is necessary.

“I don’t think the doctors need to go to California because right now the law of the land is 15 weeks and I believe that that is sufficient I believe that that determination between the women and the doctor can be determined by 15 weeks,” said Representative Dunn.

Meanwhile other lawmakers, like Senator Brian Fernandez (D-Arizona) are thankful for the support from the neighboring state’s newest bill.

“Since Roe v Wade 160,000 women have had to leave their states for crucial health care, that’s unacceptable, Governor Newsom decided he was going to help us do something about that and I’m grateful that he did,” said Senator Fernandez.

Although he does not think it is necessary, Senator Fernandez appreciates the support and opportunity.

The Senator also has a message of support for those women who feel uncertain about their medical future.

“Know that there are those of us that in Arizona in the state capital that are working to ensure that they do have the rights the rights is critical health care the things to make the choices to do what they need to do with their bodies,” said Senator Fernandez.

Arizona doctors can perform abortions in California until November 30.

In California, abortion is banned at fetal viability, which is generally during 24–26 weeks of pregnancy.

We have also received statements from both Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California (PPAC) and Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

"As we continue to navigate a chaotic national abortion landscape, we appreciate Governor Newsom and the California Legislative Women’s Caucus for their continued commitment to advocating for additional tools that support abortion providers’ ability to serve patients. Together, we will continue to work to ensure that all who are forced to leave their home state to access abortion care can get the services they need and deserve in California,” said PPAC CEO and President Jodi Hicks.

“California has stepped up to assure that women in Arizona will continue to be able to access the reproductive health care they need and deserve,” said Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.