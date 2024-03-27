YRMC’s AngelEye brings heaven sent device to NICU families

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's called "AngelEye" and it's just the newest technology now available at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to help families stay in touch with their newborn babies.

“I personally love it! I love just being able to see her no matter where we’re at," said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patient's father, James Turner. "It’s nice not having to be able to see her 24/7 and being away."

The AngelEye camera device allows parents to see and speak to their newborn babies from home.

“It gives them a sense of confidence, trust in the care they’re receiving. It reduces anxiety for the parents" said Yuma Director of NICU, Rosa Rubio.

With the device, parents and family members from across the world can download an app on their phones and see a livestream video of their newborn from anywhere.

The app also sends messages from the nurses and doctors so families can stay updated about their baby’s progress.

“It gives that parent that sense that they’re seeing all those milestones and this progressions as they’re getting close to going home," said Director Rubio.

Julia Hortenstine was the first mother in Yuma to ever use the device.

For families like hers, it allowed her four kids at home to connect with their new baby brother Emmett when they weren’t able to come in person.

“It was already somewhat of a disconnect and then when we went to this and they were able to see him. It just was more of a ‘okay that is our brother,’” said Julia.

NICU directors Rosa and Julia both said they hope to see AngelEyes in more NICUs.

“It’s a really beautiful thing," said Julia. "And it’s just surprising that it hasn’t been thought of sooner and stuff for every single hospital to have that connection."