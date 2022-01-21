Eye-Health experts say an eye exam is just as important as a physical exam

Eye-Health expersts urge parents to schedule eye exam and be safe rather than sorry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the start of the new year, many parents are taking this time to schedule their child's annual exams. But, many times the child's eye exam gets overlooked.

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, but in all reality, the eyes can be very telling, especially when seen by an expert.

With a simple test, an eye-health professional can catch the early signs of a number of ailments. One of which can be diabetes which can damage nerves and a person's eyes.

Children affected by vision problems may have problems in school. Pressure in the eyes can lead to serious pain.

Local experts with Corona Optique have gone one step further to make it easier for parents to get their children checked. Corona Optique has opened a new office catered only to children.