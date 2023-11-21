Stores across the country prepare for Black Friday

CLIFTON, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Love it or hate it, Black Friday is just days away. This year, several retailers found a way to cut back on the madness of the day and spread out the savings.

Black Friday shopping looks different at Target this year: Calm and orderly, with plenty of inventory.

"I do not miss standing out in the freezing weather with 100 other people waiting for a particular toy," said Sam Rodriguez, a Clifton, New Jersey resident.

Target debuted its "Black Friday Week" deals four days before Thanksgiving.

"In general, I don't like the idea of one day and people freaking out. That's smart to spread it out so people don't lose their minds," said Liza Poor, a Montclair, New Jersey resident.

Largest number of shoppers

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and other major chains have also jumpstarted Black Friday with deals available Monday.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts the largest number of shoppers ever this Thanksgiving weekend, at 182 million, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels.

"We spread out the deals so they don't have just one day when they have to stand outside and hope that they can get the deal," said David McFall, Target store director.

Last year, Black Friday wasn't just the biggest shopping day of the year in stores. According to NRF, the Friday after Thanksgiving is also the biggest shopping day of the year online with many of the same discounts available. But for some, nothing beats shopping for family in person.

"I enjoy being able to pick things and touching and feeling before purchasing," said Sandra Cruz, a Rutherford, New Jersey resident.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is the second biggest shopping day of the year. A day when some people take a break from big box retailers and shop in their communities for Small Business Saturday.