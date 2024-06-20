Skip to Content
Desert Veterinary Clinic donates K-9 vest to Yuma Police Department

Published 6:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Desert Veterinary Clinic hosted a K-9 vest donation presentation today for the Yuma Police Department.

YPD says they are thankful for these partnerships and the support from our community. The vet clinic gifted YPD a custom fit K-9 bullet proof storm vest.


"It’s considered top of the line throughout the nation," said YPD officer Michael Robinson. "The vests are custom fit just like the vests we wear, so it’s very important that the dogs have these."

YPD presented the clinic with a special plaque to show their gratitude.

The K-9’s visit Desert Veterinary Clinic anytime they need a routine check up to make sure they stay healthy for the job.

The vet says they have been working with YPD for multiple decades, and they are looking forward to continuing to take care of these special dogs.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

