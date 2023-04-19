Skip to Content
Oscar Mayer ‘Weinermobile’ to host weddings

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – For a limited time, you could get married in a Weinermobile.

Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first 'Wienermobile of Love' this month.

Where else would the event take place?

Well Las Vegas, of course.

The company says couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high.

They should come with a valid Las Vegas wedding license.

Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer, and even have 'hotdoggers' on hand to serve as witnesses.

