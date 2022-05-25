Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Ford Motor Company on Tuesday settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles, violating state consumer protection laws.

The company agreed to pay $19.2 million to the states and refrain from making misleading advertising claims as part of the settlement filed in San Diego Superior Court in California.

The attorneys general said ford misled consumers about its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrid cars and 2011-2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks.

The company misrepresented how far the C-Max hybrids could travel on a tank of gas and that the vehicles had better real-world fuel economy than other hybrids.

Ford said in a statement that it was pleased the investigation was settled with no judicial finding of improper conduct and that the company denied violating any federal or state laws.