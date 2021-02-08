Five tips to reduce spending at the grocery store, while still eating your favorite things!

Consumer

Chances are groceries are taking up a big bite out of your monthly budget.

In today's consumer watch-- here are five tips to reduce your spending while still eating the things you love.

Experts say a bit of planning can let you keep more cash in your pocket, while still enjoying your favorite items on the menu.

Kumiko Love, a financial counselor for thebudgetmom.com says, "Our food spending is the silent killer of our budgets."

She recommends following these five steps to reduce spending.

Number one: Always start with a list.

Before you even head to the grocery store-- take inventory of your pantry, fridge and freezer.

"I pick out recipes based on what I already have at home and I create that list of what I still need to get," Love said.

Number two: Shop from home.

Avoid temptations at the grocery store altogether-- and shop online for grocery pickup or delivery instead.

It's easier to delete items from your virtual cart if you're over-budget.

"It also allows you to compare pricing very easily because it puts all similar food categories together," Love said.

Nmbber three: Don't just check the price.

Look at the price per unit -- Many times it's cheaper to buy items as a whole instead of buying pre-cut or pre-made products.

Number four: Use a loyalty app.

Join your grocery store's loyalty programs, follow them on social media and download their apps to find coupons and other deals.

Number five: Buy generic over brand names. "Store brands or generic brands are a lot of the times made in the same facility as the brand names that we gravitate towards," Love added.