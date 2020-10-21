Honda pays Arizona $5 million to settle air bag lawsuits

Consumer

Two state residents killed by defective airbags

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Honda has agreed to a $5 million settlement with the state of Arizona over its failure to disclose defects in air bags that killed two Arizonans.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the settlement Wednesday. Under the agreement, about $1.7 million will go to consumer restitution. Another $2.1 million will pay for a gift card program to give owners of affected vehicles the incentive to replace their air bags.

Brnovich estimates more than 40,000 Arizonans are driving vehicles that include the air bag system. The systems were made by the Takata Corporation and were used in certain Honda and Acura models.

The defective airbags have been blamed for approximately 17 deaths and more than 200 injuries across the U.S.