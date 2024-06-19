Central Iowan brewery to end operations after 15 years

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Peace Tree Brewing Company, a popular craft brewery and taproom in Central Iowa, has announced it will be ending its brewing operations after nearly 15 years.

In a social media post, Peace Tree wrote:

"We have had a fantastic run, blazing the way in the modern craft beer movement with innovative and thoughtful brews that helped kick off a brewing revolution in Iowa…We're so grateful for our amazing production team, however they will be transitioning to roles outside of Peace Tree. We are proud to have achieved all we set out to do and more."

The brewery said it'll be wrapping up production and distribution over the next few weeks. They also noted that the taprooms in Knoxville and Des Moines will remain open, featuring a lineup of guest taps.

In September, Peace Tree owner Megan McKay announced she was planning to sell the business. It is not clear if the business has been sold or not.