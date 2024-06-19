Skip to Content
Business

Central Iowan brewery to end operations after 15 years

CBS
By ,
New
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:42 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Peace Tree Brewing Company, a popular craft brewery and taproom in Central Iowa, has announced it will be ending its brewing operations after nearly 15 years.

In a social media post, Peace Tree wrote:

"We have had a fantastic run, blazing the way in the modern craft beer movement with innovative and thoughtful brews that helped kick off a brewing revolution in Iowa…We're so grateful for our amazing production team, however they will be transitioning to roles outside of Peace Tree. We are proud to have achieved all we set out to do and more."

The brewery said it'll be wrapping up production and distribution over the next few weeks. They also noted that the taprooms in Knoxville and Des Moines will remain open, featuring a lineup of guest taps.

In September, Peace Tree owner Megan McKay announced she was planning to sell the business. It is not clear if the business has been sold or not.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content