Two CVS retail stores in Rhode Island to join new union

today at 1:22 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pharmacy staff at two two CVS retail stores in Rhode Island voted on Friday to join a new national pharmacy union called the Pharmacy Guild.

Pharmacy workers at locations open 24 hours a day in Wakefield and Westerly won their union elections, making them the first stores to unionize in CVS' home state.

This latest unionization comes just four weeks after a CVS Omnicare pharmacy became the first to join the Pharmacy Guild.

The results signal growing momentum in a movement to help thousands of U.S. pharmacy workers fight for a better industry for themselves and for the safety of patients.

