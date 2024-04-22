Skip to Content
A high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas to Los Angeles under construction

today at 12:52 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Work has begun on a high-speed passenger rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area.

Ground broke on the $12 billion project Monday. Brightline West aims to lay 218 miles of new track between a terminal to be built just south of the Las Vegas Strip, and another new facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California with a stop in San Bernardino County's Victorville area.

The electric-powered trains are expected to cut the four-hour trip across the mojave desert to a little more than two hours.

Brightline's CEO Mike Reininger says the goal is to have trains operating in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Brightline received $6.5 billion dollars in backing from the Biden administration, including a $3 billion dollar grant from federal infrastructure funds.

