Federal judges approves release of Jack Smith’s report on Trump

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A judge says she will not block the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

That paves the way for the Justice Department to release the report as early as midnight, if no other court intervenes.

Smith's report details allegations that Trump and several others tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, culminating in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

The case was stymied after a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity last summer and dropped after Election Day.

The judge has set a hearing for Friday on whether Attorney General Merrick Garland can share the part of Smith's report dealing with the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

Garland wants to share that part with a select group of lawmakers.