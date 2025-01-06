Monday marks the fourth anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marks the fourth anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Congress is meeting to certify the re-election of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is calling for everyone to remember the truth of what happened that day while calling for a "peaceful" transition of power.

Thousands of supporters of Donald Trump came to Washington to protest his loss in the 2020 elections to President Joe Biden.

President Trump spoke at a rally and told the crowd to walk down to Capitol Hill to protest the certification of the election.

Those supporters then stormed the U.S. Capitol and clashed with police as they tried to enter the building, and disrupt the electoral process.

The resulting riots drove lawmakers from a joint session of Congress and led to damage throughout the complex, numerous injuries, and ultimately several deaths.

On Monday, Congress is once again meeting to certify a national election, this time for the re-election of Donald Trump.

In an op-ed posted Monday morning, President Biden is calling for everyone to "not forget" the truth of what happened that day, but also called for a "peaceful" transition of power saying, "We cannot accept a repeat of what occurred four years ago."

Biden also revealed that he has invited Trump to White House on the morning of January 20, and that he will be at Trump's inauguration ceremony.