Special Counsel Jack Smith resigns from the Justice Department

By
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:52 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Special Counsel Jack Smith has resigned from the Justice Department.

News of Smith's resignation came in a court filing Saturday, indicating he resigned on Friday.

Smith led two federal cases against Donald Trump, one alleging Trump tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and the other alleging Trump mishandled classified documents.

But Smith dropped both cases after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.

Smith cited a long-standing Justice Department rule against prosecuting sitting presidents.

However, Smith's report on Trump's alleged involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election is expected to be released soon.

Trump has denied the allegations.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com

