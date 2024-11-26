President-Elect Trump’s election interference case dismissed

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President-Elect Donald Trump's election interference case has been dismissed.

This all comes after Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to toss the case due to a long-standing Justice Department policy that bars the prosecution of a sitting president.

On Monday, Smith filed a motion to dismiss the case, as well as the appeal of Trump's classified documents case.

However, Smith asked the judge in Trump's classified documents case that his appeal against Trump's two co-defendants in that case, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, be allowed to continue.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed the election interference charges against Trump, leaving open the highly unlikely possibility of a future prosecution.

Judge Chutkan wrote in a two-page opinion that the dismissing the case without prejudice is "appropriate" and would not harm the "public interest."