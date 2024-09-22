Pennsylvania representative on Trump assassination attempts and election rhetoric

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about the investigation into the assassination attempts made against former President Donald Trump.

"We have been asking for quite a lot out of both the Secret Service as well as local law enforcement. And I believe that the answers have been largely forthcoming. If for whatever reason they're not, the good thing about this particular group is that we have subpoena authority to be able to make sure that we get the answers. It's really important that this group works bipartisan-ly and quickly to be able to understand what happened, to be able to make sure that it doesn't happen again, and to your conversation with Senator Rubio, to make sure that we restore the faith and trust...with the American people in the institutions such as law enforcement and the Congress." Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

During the interview, Brennan and Houlahan talked about election rhetoric and concerns over political violence.

"Political violence of any form is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. And the Democratic Party, starting from the very top, from President Biden to Vice President Harris to members of Congress such as myself, have decried political violence full stop. And it is one of those things where we really do need to dial down the temperature and the vitriol and I think that it's important that everybody do that. And as you mentioned in your earlier segment, it starts at the top. Leadership matters, and so both sides of the aisle need to make sure that we're being thoughtful about these conversations that we're having. But important to you about me to know is, you and I would likely not be talking had there not been the first election of President Trump. And many of the ways that he conducts himself, really need to make sure that that we understand that should he return to the White House, I am personally concerned that that would be a problem for our democracy. But that means that I'm working hard to make sure that I get out the vote and have the conversations to make sure that Kamala Harris is successful in her efforts to go to the White House." Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

