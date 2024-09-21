U.S. Secret Service release summary of Trump’s assassination attempt

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The United States (U.S.) Secret Service released the summary of their investigation into the failed assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service released a five-page report on Friday, citing communication breakdowns with police and the failed response which led to the assassination attempt in July.

In addition, the report mentions local police not being told about two communications centers at the rally, as well as important information being shared outside of the service's radio channels.

The Secret Service also said that they were aware that the rally site in Butler came with security issues with lines of sight, but stuck with the location because it was able to hold a larger number of people.