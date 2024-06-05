Skip to Content
President Biden arrives in France for D-Day 80th anniversary

today at 6:29 AM
PARIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden has arrived in France on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

He will spend five days in France to attend celebrations in Normandy.

It is where U.S. and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II.

While in Normandy, President Biden will sit down for talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the war effort to repel Russian invaders.

On Friday, he is scheduled to deliver a speech on democracy and freedom.

