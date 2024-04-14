Texas Congressman on security threat concerns abroad and Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

When asked if he was concerned about the security issue of Americans abroad and if the US is prepared to do an evacuation if needed, McCaul said, "We are always concerned and don't want escalation that would be a threat to our troops."

He also said the State Department claimed "the embassy is good right now."

During the interview, Brennan displayed a recent poll indicating that 79% of Republicans trust former President Donald Trump for information on the Ukraine-Russia Conflict.

McCaul repsonded, saying Trump has "tremendous influence" even though he is not in office, and "it is important to have discussions with him."

""But we also, we’re all independent thinkers, we represent our own districts. I happen to think that we haven't seen a threat like this since my dad's World War II. And if we don't stick together, it gets these- this unholy alliance that came after Afghanistan. Remember Afghanistan was the turning point. And that is when the Russian Federation came into Ukraine. Chairman Xi is looking at Taiwan. Ayatollah reared its ugly head." Cong. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

