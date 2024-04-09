Families of hostages speak outside White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris met with families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas.

After their White House meeting, the family members spoke to reporters, saying that their hope is that the release of hostages remains the primary focus of any negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

"There is a possibility of holding two truths. You can believe as we do, that it is horrible that innocent civilians in Gaza are suffering and at the same time, you can also know that it is horrible and against international law for hostages to be held against their will. We are six months in, on day 186. There are 133 cherished souls who are being held there and it is time. We don't want any more progress. We want results. And we are so grateful and thankful to the American administration and Congress for all of the support but we need results. We need our people home." Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

"We all are here for not the first time, to work together with the Biden administration, to do everything that we can and encourage all parties to reach a deal that will result in our loved ones coming home. It's clear to us that the Biden administration and wall to wall in Congress, there is absolute, absolute, support for getting all of the hostages home, those who are alive and those who've been murdered, those on October 7, and those who subsequently died in Hamas custody. The hostages must come out first, whatever it takes with the involvement of all parties. And whether or not Israel continues its campaign, is certainly beyond our power. What we do know is that any any hope for peace, and Israel has been clear about this, the only hope for peace is through the release of all the hostages now. Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen

A statement from the White House about the meeting said the Vice President condemed Hamas' attack and reaffirmed the White House's commitment to reunite the hostages with their loved ones.