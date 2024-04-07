Skip to Content
Hundreds of people rally to demand release of hostages still held by Hamas

today at 3:21 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Sunday marks six months since Israel was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds gathered at the Lincoln Memorial demanding the release of hostages still being held by Hamas.

The "March to Free the Hostages" began at the Washington Monument and culminated with a rally, with many participants waving flags and chanting, "Bring them home."

The attack on October 7 set off a war whose ripples have been felt around the world. 1,200 Israelis were killed that fateful day, and more than 130 are still being held captive.

