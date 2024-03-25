Israeli delegation cancels visit to White House following ceasefire resolution

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a high-level delegation to the White House after the U.S. failed to veto a U.N. Security Council ceasefire resolution Monday morning.

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while also calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The United States abstained from voting instead of vetoing the measure, and Netanyahu's office announced the cancellation shortly afterward.

All 14 other members of the council approved the resolution.

An Israeli embassy spokesperson tells NBC News that Israel had been informed that the United States would support two resolutions calling for a ceasefire, but not linked to a hostage release.

Five attempts

The U.S. vetoed three prior ceasefire resolutions that did not tie a pause in hostilities with a hostage release.

Israel's delegation, which was to include the country's Minister of Strategic Affairs and National Security Adviser, was scheduled to arrive Tuesday.

This is the fifth time that the Security Council has attempted to pass a ceasefire resolution.

Monday's resolution was brought by Mozambique, calling for a ceasefire for the holy month of Ramadan, which began March 10.