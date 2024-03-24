Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock on upcoming election and calls for ceasefire in Gaza

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about his support for President Biden in the upcoming election.

"It's still relatively early in the campaign, and I can tell you as someone whose name has been on the ballot five times in less than three years, that the polls don't tell you nearly as much as the people do. I think that at the end of the day, black voters, Georgia voters will see that this is a binary choice, and the more Donald Trump talks, the better our fortunes will be. And in the end, I believe that Georgia voters are going to do for Joe Biden what they did for me. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

During the interview, Brennan and Warnock spoke about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the steps the United States should be taking in order to assist.

"I called for a negotiated ceasefire uh just a couple of weeks ago on the floor of the United States Senate. Look, the state of Israel is our ally and they are our most important partner in the Middle East. But right now, we are having an important conversation about principles about American values in a real sense. That's what's at stake. We cannot forget about the awful attack of Hamas on October 7th against innocent people, including Americans. We can't turn away from that. And at the same time, we cannot turn away from the scenes of awful suffering and human catastrophe in Gaza. Uh And so, we will continue to fight for a negotiated ceasefire." Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

