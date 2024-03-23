Skip to Content
Senate passes $1.2 trillion government funding bill

today at 7:14 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Senate passed a sweeping $1.2 trillion government funding bill in an early morning vote Saturday, averting a shutdown.

It completes a turbulent process during the divided congress as well as months of stopgap bills and negotiations.

Despite breaching the midnight deadline, senators voted 74-24 to pass the bill that will keep the federal government fully funded through October 1.

It now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he'll sign it into law.

The legislation will fund the Departments of State, Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, among other parts of the government that had not yet been fully funded.

With the addition of a $459 billion bill passed earlier this month, the total spending level for the fiscal year is now $1.659 trillion.

