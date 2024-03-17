Wisconsin and Illinois representatives on potential TikTok ban

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representatives Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illi.) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about the potential ban on social media app TikTok.

"We've got an indication that the leader is going to take it up in his process and obviously we respect his process. Mike and I have had conversations very positive ones with different members of the Senate who are very interested in this bill and who are very surprised by the size or the margin of the overwhelming bipartisan support in the House. And as you know, the White House has asked the Senate to take up this bill quickly. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illi.)

"It would be in the financial interest of by ByteDance investors to effectuate a for sale. I think the user experience on the app would improve and you wouldn't have this concern over being propagandized the opaque algorithm influencing what information you see that would go away. So I imagine it would actually increase in value. And I think all the more reason why we have to tackle this now, the closer we get to an election, the risk just gets greater and greater." Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), House Select Committee on CCP

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Gallagher and Krishnamoorthi, click here.