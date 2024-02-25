Representatives from Pennsylvania and Maine on bipartisan bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about a bipartisan bill they will present that would include border security, aid to Ukraine and other allies like Israel and Taiwan.

"We have a bipartisan bill. It's the only one in the House. As of Friday, we have filed with the clerk expedited consideration. Normally, any kind of discharge like that would take 30 days to even be considered ripe. We figured out a way with the parliamentarian to expedite that to a seven day period." Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.)

When asked if this is to go around House Speaker Mike Johnson, "who has refused to put a bill on the floor," or forcing him to consider, Fitzpatrick said this:

"It's just a way to get a mechanism to get a bill to the floor, and just to be clear about what we're trying to accomplish here: This is time sensitive. It's existential. I just got back from Ukraine. Avdiivka fell in the past seven days. We lost Laken Riley in the past seven days. And in the past seven days, 200 families had to bury their kids because of fentanyl. So what our bill does is it combines border security with this foreign aid, both existential, and we are forcing this bill to the floor to make sure that everybody acts because as President Zelensky said, they have weeks and not months to get reinforcement on the front lines."

During the joint interview, Brennan asked Golden how he was going to get Democrats on board with this bill.

"I think that the most important thing to remember here is that the votes are there to support Ukraine and our other allies, Israel, Taiwan. And I think that the votes are there on border security as well. You know, the Senate started with a bill, they had to boil it down to whatever could get 60 votes. The House needs to go through a very similar process. Brian and I are actually talking about having a more open debate on the house floor amendments should be in order. We need to find a way to get a deal that gets us to 218. I think a deal like that has to grow outta the middle and is unlikely to begin with a one party solution." Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine)

