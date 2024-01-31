House Republicans vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Republicans voted Wednesday to advance their impeachment articles against Department Of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The vote could make Mayorkas the first Cabinet Secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

After a 15+ hour meeting, the GOP-led committee voted 18-15 along party lines to advance two impeachment articles to the House floor. Debate and votes on the articles are expected next week.

House Republicans accuse Mayorkas and the Biden administration of disregarding federal laws on immigration.

The impeachment articles, released on Sunday, accuse the top immigration official of "willfully and systematically refusing to comply with the law" and of "breaching public trust."