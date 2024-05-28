Skip to Content
Triple-digits will persist all week long

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:06 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for portions of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Quiet and warm conditions are in store as high pressure hangs around the Desert Southwest for the next several days. 

A weak trough will begin to move in the region on Wednesday but will result in almost no noticeable changes in conditions just an increase winds. 

Stronger winds will be in Imperial County the next couple of evenings with gusts of 20-25 MPH.  

Widespread triple-digit heat is expected across the Desert Southwest, with very little change in day-to-day temperatures through at least the upcoming weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

