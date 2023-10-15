National Security Advisor on ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about American citizens in Gaza.

"We are very focused on first [is] making sure that all American citizens in Gaza have safe passage out of Gaza and into Egypt. We're working on that round the clock. We're not gonna rest until that happens," Sullivan shared.

During the interview, Brennan and Sullivan spoke about Iran's involvement with Hamas, civilians in Gaza, supplies and safe routes out of the area, and leadership in Gaza going forward.

"I think you're asking a very important question about the long term in Gaza. What I will say is this Gaza being governed by a brutal and vicious terrorist organization is not just a challenge for the state of Israel. It's a challenge for the Palestinian people, because Hamas does not represent their highest aspirations. Hamas is not, uh, looking out for caring one Iotta about their welfare and wellbeing. So, the Palestinian people in Gaza do deserve a leadership that allows them to live lives and peace and do dignity and security...What that exactly looks like going forward. I'm not in a position to say today, but it is the right question to be asking now as this unfolds, because we have to think not just about the immediate term, but about the long term too." Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor

Before the interview concluded, Brennan and Sullivan touched on funding for Ukraine and support for Israel.

"The number is gonna be significantly higher than that, but...it will...certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist foes," Sullivan shared.