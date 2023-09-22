Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley addresses New Hampshire voters

New Hampshire, (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) - Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, unveiled her "freedom plan" today in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, aiming to eliminate federal gas tax, lower income tax rates, provide financial relief for small businesses and strip away green energy subsidies.

Haley's strategy is to break the barriers between both Republicans and Democrats. She says the GOP talks a "big game," but the Democrats budget spending is careless. Her eyes are set on voters who seek anyone but Trump.

However, Trump's popular voter base is a wall that will prove challenging to break down. Currently Trump leads the Republican primary with 55% of the GOP voters, followed by Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis and trailed by Haley herself, who polls in fourth place with roughly 5%.

Next week the GOP contenders head to Simi Valley, California, to square off in the second Republican Presidential Primary Debate. The six candidates take center stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation on September 27th, minus the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.