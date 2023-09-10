Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan sits down with VP Kamala Harris for an exclusive interview

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris during Harris' visit to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Brennan spoke with Harris, which was pre-taped for Sunday's Face the Nation, about attacks on Harris' character.

"Listen, this is not new. There's nothing new about that...They feel the need to attack because they're scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I, and our administration is done," Harris responded.

When asked about whether she'll be prepared run for president should Joe Biden not run, Harris said, "Yes, I am. If necessary, but Joe Biden is gonna be fine."

2024 election and irregular migration

During the interview, Brennan and Harris touched on the 2024 election.

"We will win the election. You will win. We will win. We will win reelection. There is too much at stake and the American people know it," Harris spoke.

Brennan also asked if the Biden administration's strategies on the border crisis "no longer working," Harris had this to say:

"Absolutely not. What it means is that we have to stay focused on a number of issues related to the irregular migration. That again, we're seeing around the world in America is not immune...Overall, we are seeing progress, but there is, we're not gonna have a constant, they're gonna be fluctuations. That is normal, just like the weather fluctuates, and circumstances fluctuates such as elections in those regions and what that might mean. It doesn't mean that we keep our foot off the gas. We have to stay focused and understand there has to be a long term strategy, as well as the short term strategy."

China and Xi Jinping's possible visit to the United States

Later in the view, Brennan asked Harris about the current foreign relations between the United States and China, and if they're concerned about China's state as a "the only [super]power in the world."

"There's no question that we are very concerned about the Chinese government's actions...I think the issue that is most present here among the Southeast Asian leaders is that there be a respect for an enforcement of international rules and norms, but they hope that there will be an avoidance of conflict and that there's a great symmetry between that and our policy toward China. We do not invite conflict, but we absolutely are prepared to and engaged in what is necessary and to compete," Harris shared.

However, Brennan and Harris touched on Xi Jinping, the current President of China, possibly visiting the United States in November.

"I think he is absolutely an important player in this region of the world. And if he comes, then that will be, I'm sure something, that could be productive," Harris remarked.

Abortion

Before the interview wrapped up, Brennan asked Harris where things stand in the battle to reinstate Roe v. Wade.

"From day one, the president has been clear. I have been clear. We need to put back the protections that are in Roe V. Wade into law. Since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law. And Joe Biden will sign that bill. So that is what we want," Harris expressed.