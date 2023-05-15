House Speaker McCarthy shares his thoughts on current state of Debt Limit negotiations

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the White House and the GOP led house are still "far apart" as the two sides try to work out an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

As he arrived at the capitol Monday, McCarthy suggested the White House would rather default than strike a deal.

"It just seems that they want to look like they're in a meeting, but they're not talking anything serious, and in the meantime, we just watched CBO come out and say we're $100 billion further in debt," McCarthy spoke.

When asked if Biden should be going on his foreign trip Wednesday amid negotiations, McCarthy said this, "I think we gotta have a deal done by this weekend to be able to have a timeline...to be able to pass...he hasn't taken it serious."

House Republicans passed a plan to slash federal spending, but that plan was dismissed by Democrats. President Biden will meet with Congressional and Senate leadership this week.

On Sunday, the president remained optimistic an agreement will be reached.