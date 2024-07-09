Yuma air quality above PM-10 federal standard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says Yuma County's air quality is above the federal PM 10 concentration standard.

"PM" or “Particulate Matter” 10 is the standard for good air. The standard requires the county to be below PM-10 or else they have to reduce it by 5% every year.

But Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes says the standard is challenging for Yuma to meet because of many uncontrollable factors in Yuma’s geographical location.

If the county does not meet the PM standard and does not have a plan in place, all federal funds that account for transportation could end, causing a loss of funds for big projects