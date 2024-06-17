Democratic Candidate profiles for AZ State Rep. District 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There is a little over a month left until the Arizona Primary and we are profiling Democrats running for Arizona House of Representatives.

There are a total of three running including local Matias Rosales from San Luis, AZ, James Holmes and incumbent Mariana Sandoval.

On the Republican side, Representative Pena is running unopposed and will be advancing to the General Election in November.

Representative Sandoval shared her past experience, working at the Attorney General Office, her many years in public service and also was very involved with the school board makes her qualified for this seat.

Rosales is currently part of the San Luis City Council and says serving has helped him better understand how government works and makes him qualified for the job.

You can watch an interview with the following candidates below: