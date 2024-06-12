Skip to Content
City of San Luis City Council Candidates Profiles

KYMA
By
Published 11:49 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has three seats for City Council and have announced the nine candidates running in the upcoming election.

The candidates Include:

  • Allen Jr., James
  • Cabrera, Luis E.
  • Carrillo, Antonio (Tony)
  • Diaz, Jose L. "Joe"
  • Rodriguez, Jarmy
  • Rosales, Esteban
  • Servin, Lizeth
  • Villicana, Jorge
  • Walshe, Ruben

We are profiling Antonio (Tony) Carillo, Jarmy Rodriguez and Lizeth Servin who share what that they would like to see in San Luis if they are elected, which include increasing communication between City Council and the residents of San Luis and tighten relationships with all the different types of local organizations.

The seats of city council members Luis Cabrera, Gloria Torres, and Matías Rosales will be up for renewal. Of them, only Cabrera will seek re-election.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

