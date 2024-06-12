City of San Luis City Council Candidates Profiles

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has three seats for City Council and have announced the nine candidates running in the upcoming election.

The candidates Include:

Allen Jr., James

Cabrera, Luis E.

Carrillo, Antonio (Tony)

Diaz, Jose L. "Joe"

Rodriguez, Jarmy

Rosales, Esteban

Servin, Lizeth

Villicana, Jorge

Walshe, Ruben

We are profiling Antonio (Tony) Carillo, Jarmy Rodriguez and Lizeth Servin who share what that they would like to see in San Luis if they are elected, which include increasing communication between City Council and the residents of San Luis and tighten relationships with all the different types of local organizations.

The seats of city council members Luis Cabrera, Gloria Torres, and Matías Rosales will be up for renewal. Of them, only Cabrera will seek re-election.