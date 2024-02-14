City of San Luis announces changes to 2024 Primary Election

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis have announced changes to the 2024 Primary Election and schedule for filiing nomination papers.

In a press release, the announcement comes after Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill (HB) 2785 last Friday, "providing a comprehensive solution to correct election deadline conflicts and changes to the candidate deadlines as well as the date of the primary election."

As a result of the bill's passage, the city says the 2024 Primary Election will take place on July 30, as well as the following deadlines for filing nomination papers have changed:

The first day to file Nomination Papers will be March 4, 2024.

The last day to file Nomination Papers is April 1, 2024, at 5:00pm.

Write-In Candidate filing deadline is June 20, 2024, for the Primary Election.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming Primary Election is July 1, 2024.

