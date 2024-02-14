City of San Luis announces changes to 2024 Primary Election
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis have announced changes to the 2024 Primary Election and schedule for filiing nomination papers.
In a press release, the announcement comes after Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill (HB) 2785 last Friday, "providing a comprehensive solution to correct election deadline conflicts and changes to the candidate deadlines as well as the date of the primary election."
As a result of the bill's passage, the city says the 2024 Primary Election will take place on July 30, as well as the following deadlines for filing nomination papers have changed:
- The first day to file Nomination Papers will be March 4, 2024.
- The last day to file Nomination Papers is April 1, 2024, at 5:00pm.
- Write-In Candidate filing deadline is June 20, 2024, for the Primary Election.
- The last day to register to vote for the upcoming Primary Election is July 1, 2024.
For more information on the changes, and on the upcoming local elections, click here.