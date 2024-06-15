Skip to Content
President Biden in Los Angeles for fundraiser

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of a celebrity fundraiser event.

The star-studded event will be headlined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and include appearances by other big name celebs like Jason Bateman, Jack Black, Kathryn Hahn and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will also be there and will moderate a conversation with Biden and former President Barack Obama.

The Biden campaign has reportedly raised a record number of funds for Saturday night's event.

Campaign officials said that $28 million has been earned so far, the largest Democratic fundraiser in history.

