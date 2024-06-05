Bay Area residents protest Biden administration’s campaign events

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of Bay Area community members gathered Wednesday to rally against campaign events held by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Protesters in San Francisco and Oakland, California are calling for a permanent ceasefire and end to aid for Israel.

Crowds were seen gathered in the streets chanting and holding signs with the vice president's face on it.

According to the Ministry of Health, in Hamas-ruled Gaza, the death toll has surpassed an estimated 30,000 people.

Officials with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center say Vice President Harris cannot expect to fundraise and campaign in the Bay Area without facing backlash from residents who have been protesting to end the war.

Harris' California visit started last week when she arrived in Southern California on Thursday. She is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. later in the day.