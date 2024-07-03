Arizona abortion advocates submits signatures to state’s secretary

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Advocates for Arizona for Abortion Access has announced that they're submitting signatures to the Arizona State Secretary on Wednesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the annoucement comes after nine months of "statewide signature collection efforts by more than 7,000 volunteers and other circulators.

During Wednesday's press conference, they said that they have 822,460 petition signatures to deliver to state lawmakers at the State House in Phoenix in hopes of getting the abortion rights issued on Arizona's general election ballot in November.

"That is a number. That is a good number. This is what a winning campaign looks like. This is what democracy looks like," said Viri Hernandez with Arizona for Abortion Access.

However, they need 383,923 of those signatures to be deemed valid. If that happens, Arizona voters will be asked in November whether to enshrine in the state constitution the right to an abortion.

"In Arizona, we value our personal freedoms. Across political leanings, ages, sexes and locations, our voters support women having control over their healthcare decisions, and perhaps above everything else, they want politicians out of this most personal equation." Susan Ashley, Arizona for Abortion Access

