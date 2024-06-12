Ruben Gallego urging Biden administration to take action on gas prices in Arizona

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has sent a letter to the Biden administation urging him to take "immediate action" in on Arizona gas prices.

In a press release, the letter asks the adminstration to "provide the same relief in gas prices to Western states as was taken through Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve releases in late May."

"Arizona families and business owners should not have to pay almost a dollar more than people in other states to get to work and move through their communities," Gallego said in the letter. "We cannot leave Arizonans to deal with steep gas prices alone while other regions see greater relief. I look forward to hearing from your administration on next steps and ways we can work together to keep gas affordable across the country this summer."

To learn more about sale of one million barrels of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR), which happened on May 21 of this year, click here. To read Gallego's letter to the Biden administation in full, click here.