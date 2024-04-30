Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona attorney general files abortion motion

By ,
April 30, 2024 3:54 PM
Published 3:58 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court to buy more time in the state's abortion case.

The motion was just filed on Tuesday.

It would hold the 1864 near-total abortion mandate for 90 days giving Mayes more time to decide whether to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state supreme court's recent abortion decision.

Just last week, the Arizona House voted to repeal the 1864 abortion ban.

The Arizona Senate could vote on this same matter as early as Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content