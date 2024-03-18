Governor Katie Hobbs holds press conference on upcoming fire season

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs held a press conference Monday regarding the upcoming fire season.

Arizona's wildfire season runs from April through early July.

"Nine times out of ten, wildfires are caused by people, so it's critical we are all doing our part to prevent them," Hobbs expressed.

According to NBC News, Governor Hobbs was joined by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).

"Again, the first day of any firefight starts with the actions that our community members take today. Don't wait until you see smoke in the air to act. The time to act is now," said Aaron Casem, Prevention Officer for DFFM.

In addition to providing a "seasonal fire outlook," NBC News said DFFM staff will provide prevention tips during the press conference.

"This year we're talking about a heavy vegetation growth and a fire potential being higher than normal across parts of Arizona. Areas south of the Mogollon Rim, within the Tonto National Forest and across the Sonoran landscape down into the Catalinas and into Cochise County may see increased fire activity due to the amount of grass and brush in those areas." John Truitt, Fire Management Officer, Arizona Dept. of Forestry and Fire Management

The press conference took place at noon in Phoenix.