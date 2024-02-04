Bipartisan Senate negotiators reach deal on bipartisan border security package

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced that Senate negotiators have reached a deal on the bipartian border security package.

According to a press release, the package is said to be "the strongest border security legislation in decades that reasserts control of the border, ends catch and release, enhances security, fixes the asylum system, and supports border communities."

"There is a crisis at our border, and our bipartisan border security package fixes it. Now, senators must make a decision: pass our package and solve the crisis or accept the status quo, do nothing, and keep playing politics while our system breaks and our communities continue to suffer. I choose to secure the border, protect Arizona border communities, fix our broken system, and finally solve the border crisis." Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)

In addition to Sinema, Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) have released the following documents:

Earlier Sunday morning, Sinema appeared on Face the Nation to talk about the deal before the annoucement.