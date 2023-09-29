Arizona Senator Mark Kelly highlights Arizona’s leadership in critical mineral production

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly appeared at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR) hearing to talk about the economic and national security importance of Arizona's critical mineral production.

In a press release, "as mineral demand accelerates to support production of clean energy technologies," the hearing, which took place on Thursday, examined China's dominance of global critical mineral markets, which "poses serious economic and national security concerns."

According to the press release, while the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "created incentives for companies to source critical minerals domestically or from countries within a free trade jurisdiction," Chinese companies took advantage of U.S. tax breaks by forming joint ventures "with critical mineral producers within free trade jurisdictions."

While at the hearing, Kelly talked about the importance of combating China's joint ventures saying:

" I'm concerned that some of the joint ventures that are currently being formed in some of these free-trade jurisdictions with Chinese partners are skirting the intent of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. It’s potentially subsidizing our competitors instead of helping businesses like...Urbix, who is in Maricopa County and processes graphite...We’ve heard that as Urbix and companies like them try to sign contracts it’s often challenging because of the joint ventures that exist in these free trade jurisdictions. So, it does need to be addressed. We have to get this back on track."

To watch the hearing, click here.