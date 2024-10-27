Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego to visit Yuma this week

KYMA
today at 3:34 PM
Published 3:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego is joining Yuma community leaders to host Juntos Con Gallego Meet and Greet this week.

According to sources, the meet and greet is taking place Tuesday, October 29 from 2:30pm to 4:00pm.

The visit comes one week after his opponent, Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, visited Yuma as well as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Yuma earlier this month.

If you and your family want to attend the meet and greet, click HERE. According to the website, the address provided to those who signed up "24 hours before the event."

