Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Yuma for campaign events

today at 10:42 AM
Published 10:59 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is visiting Yuma Saturday to attend a couple of Harris-Walz campaign events on Saturday.

In a press release obtained by KYMA on Monday, Emhoff is encouraging "supporters to vote early for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz" during his visit to Yuma.

The visit comes a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Yuma to also campaign for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

In addition, the visit comes after early voting began in Arizona on October 9.

To know where early voting and ballot drop locations are available in the state, including here in Yuma, click HERE.

To watch the livestream of the rally, see attached video.

