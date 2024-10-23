Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake visits Yuma Sector border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake is visiting the border in Yuma Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, during her visit to the border, Lake will be holding a press conference.

On Tuesday, Lake held a rally at the Yuma County Recorder's Office as part of her campaign's Early Vote Tour.

Lake won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate during the Arizona Primary back in July, where she's running against Ruben Gallego, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

Both Lake and Gallego are running to replace Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who announced earlier this year that she is not running for re-election.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.